DOVER, Del. - The Delaware House of Representatives has approved SB2, marking a significant development in the regulation of handgun purchases. This legislative step follows advocacy efforts by Delaware Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action, both affiliated with Everytown for Gun Safety.
SB2 introduces a requirement for individuals to obtain a permit before purchasing a handgun. The legislation is now proceeding to the Senate for further consideration.
Supporters emphasize the importance of proactive measures to address public safety concerns. They cite studies showing the potential effectiveness of permit-to-purchase requirements in reducing firearm-related incidents.
When this bill was introduced Delaware State Sportsmen's Association issued a statement denouncing the bill. The association, which said on its website that it promotes and protects the interests of gunowners in and around Delaware, called the bill "constitutionally oppressive."
In an average year in Delaware, 123 people die by guns and 577 are wounded, costing the state $1.4 billion annually.