DOVER, Del. - The head of the Delaware State Housing Authority is stepping down.
Eugene Young Jr. is campaigning for Delaware's lone Congress seat. If elected, the Democratic candidate would succeed Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester, who announced a bid for U.S. Senate in June 2022.
Gov. Carney issued a statement on Friday in response to Young's resignation from his current role, commending him for developing solutions to complex housing issues.
“Eugene is a strong leader dedicated to public service. He’s committed to assisting vulnerable populations and middle-class families,” says Gov. Carney.
Carney went on to thank Young for his commitment to increasing access to affordable housing across the state, and for his service under the Governor's administration.
"He helped implement programs to build homeownership across the state," Gov. Carney says.
Young's resignation is effective March 8, 2024.