DELAWARE - The Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control is reminding Delawareans that Delaware State Parks entrance fees will begin on Wednesday, March 1, and continue through Nov. 30.
The Department says that the fees are as follows:
- $4 at inland parks for in-state cars/trucks
- $5 at ocean parks for in-state cars/trucks
- $8 at inland parks for out-of-state cars/trucks
- $10 at ocean parks for out-of-state cars/trucks
They say these fees can be paid by card in most park locations, where fee attendants are on duty or via self-registration envelopes provided at park entrances that are then placed in designated secured drop boxes.
The Department says they are also annual passes that last for the entire fee season. They say multiple types of annual passes are available, including resident, non-resident, active-duty military and veterans, and those who purchase one will get a virtual pass that can be used up to 30 days after purchase or until the physical pass is received in the mail.
They note that both active duty military stationed in Delaware and those who receive certain types of public assistance can get the pass at a discount. Each public library also offers an annual pass that can be checked out for free.
There is also a corporate and group annual pass that the Department says gives employers and groups a way to promote health and wellness.
Aside from the park passes, there are also the annual and two year surf fishing permits, which provide year-round drive-on access, including peak weekends and holidays, as well as off-peak permits that provide year-round access excluding peak weekends and holidays. They say both passes allow a car/truck to get in to a state park without paying paying the entrance fee.
The department says that revenue from these passes and permits are used to manage the Delaware's 17 state parks, the park's lands, and the Brandywine Zoo. They say park users generate 65% of that revenue, which is used in the parks for trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programs, visitor amenities, guarded beaches, management of campgrounds, cabins and more.
To purchase an annual pass or surf fishing permit, go to www.destateparks.com/Know/PassesTagsFees.