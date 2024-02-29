DELAWARE- As the warmer months approach, the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) is reminding visitors that the 2024 entrance fees for Delaware State Parks will be in effect from March 1 through Nov. 30.
For vehicles registered in Delaware, the fees are set at $4 for inland parks and $5 for ocean parks. Out-of-state vehicles will incur a cost of $8 at inland parks and $10 at ocean parks. These fees are consistent with the park's normal fee season schedule.
Credit card machines are available at most park locations, and for sites without fee attendants, self-registration envelopes can be used and deposited in secure drop boxes.
There is also the option of annual passes, offering unlimited access throughout the fee season. These passes are available in various categories, including options for Delaware residents, non-residents, active-duty military personnel, and veterans. Online purchasers will initially receive a virtual pass, valid for 30 days, until the physical pass arrives by mail.
Delaware residents receiving public assistance and active-duty military stationed in the state can obtain these passes at reduced rates. Delaware's public libraries offer an annual pass, available for checkout to any library cardholder, promoting wider community access.
DNREC also offers a corporate and group annual pass, designed to encourage health and wellness among employees and groups. This pass provides discounted access and exclusive benefits, including discounts on camping and cottage stays.
Surf fishermen can opt for annual or two-year permits, allowing year-round drive-on access to designated beaches. Off-peak surf fishing permits are also available, excluding access on peak weekends and holidays from May through Labor Day.
A new reservation system will be implemented for vehicles with surf fishing permits, required during peak times at multi-use drive-on beaches. These reservations can be made online or via phone, starting weekly for the upcoming weekend from May.
The revenue generated from the sale of passes and permits is crucial, accounting for 70% of the funds needed to manage and maintain the state's parks. This income supports trail maintenance, environmental and recreational programs, visitor amenities, beach guarding, and the upkeep of campgrounds and cabins.
In a related development, the DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation will soon take over the management of Deauville Beach from the city of Rehoboth. The division is currently reviewing the fee structure for this area, with charges to be implemented later in the spring.
For more information or to purchase an annual pass or surf fishing permit, visit here.