LEWES, Del. - Even though Labor Day marks the end of the summer season, Delaware State Parks will continue to have lifeguards on duty for a few weekends more, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The department says guards will continue to work from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every weekend through Sept. 24, specifically at Cape Henlopen State Park and Delaware Seashore State Park's South Inlet.
According to the department, this lifeguarding extension is made possible significant grown in the Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol under its new leadership. Over 70 lifeguards were hired this year, say officials.
The department says that Delaware State Parks beaches will be unguarded during the week.
DNREC says their Division of Parks and Recreation will hold tryouts 2024 summer season at 9 a.m. on Sunday, Sept. 3 at the Delaware Seashore State Park South Inlet Day Area and Sunday, Sept 10 at Cape Henlopen State Park. Those interested in trying out can find registration information at destateparks.com/beachpatrol.