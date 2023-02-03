DELAWARE- The Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol interest form for the 2023 season is now open.
Applicants must be 16 years old by the hiring date. Interested candidates must sign the interest form.
After that, there will be tryouts. The date will be announced soon.
The tryout criteria is as follows:
No experience is necessary, but minimum physical fitness standards and swimming ability are required:
- Minimum Age Requirement: 16 at time of hire
- 550-yard swim within 10 minutes, freestyle stroke only
- Demonstrate acceptable back- and side-strokes
- 25-yard swim within 18 seconds
- Simulated 25-yard rescue tow with 10# diving brick
- 2-mile beach run within 20 minutes
- 100-yard soft sand sprint within 20 seconds
- 30 push-ups within 60 seconds
- 30 sit-ups within 60 seconds
- 25-yard soft sand stand drag
Following the tryout, an application will need to be filled out and an interview will be conducted by patrol officers and senior staff.
The beach patrol offers advanced certifications and training. The patrol serves Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island State Parks.