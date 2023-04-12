REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Tryouts for Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol for the 2023 season will begin this Sunday, according to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control.
The department says tryouts are also being held on April 30 and May 7, with all three events taking place at the Sussex Family YMCA in Rehoboth Beach from 7-9 a.m. They say they are looking for guards for Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore, and Fenwick Island state parks.
These tryouts are run by new Beach Patrol Captain Bailey Noel, who is a 15-year veteran lifeguard who has worked in Fenwick, North Bethany and most recently as a lieutenant with the Sea Colony Beach Patrol.
The department says that those 16 years of age and older that are interested in joining the Beach Patrol have to sign up for and successfully complete a 2023 Beach Patrol tryout, fill out an application on-site and interview with Beach Patrol officers and senior staff following the tryout.
They note that no experience is necessary, but Beach Patrol members must meet required physical fitness and swimming standards. The patrol also competes in various local, state, regional and national lifeguard competitions. Tryouts include a 500-yard swim within 10 minutes, freestyle stroke only, and a 1-mile beach run within 10 minutes.
The departments says that starting salary is 18.75, with bonuses of $250 to $500 for meeting various milestones throughout the summer season. They say a limited number of subsidized housing options are available to qualified applicants.
Beach Patrol members receive paid Delaware State Parks Ocean Rescue Training, says the department, along with Nationally Accredited DOT Emergency Medical Responder Training, CPR/AED, oxygen administration, and trauma/medical care at the professional level, and advanced certification through the U.S. Lifesaving Association.
For more information about joining the Delaware State Parks Beach Patrol, go to https://destateparks.com/beachpatrol.