DELAWARE - Surf fishing reservations for July 4 will begin on June 27 at 11 a.m.
The Delaware State Parks issue a few reminders for fishers during the holiday. They urge visitors to dispose of all their trash, only use designated crossings to protect dunes and the wildlife, to ensure their surf fishing vehicle permit is valid and that the vehicles on the beach must be used by those who are actively surf fishing.
If there is a last-minute change of plans, day-of cancelations will be accepted until 4 to allow someone else to fish.
For more information about the July 4 surf fishing reservations, visit https://destateparks.com/Fishing/SurfFishing
For other events happening on July 4, check out our Fourth of July guide.