DELAWARE - The 2023 passport program with Delaware State Parks is now available to parkgoers. Participants can explore scenic locations and discover different programs at parks in Sussex County and throughout the state while working towards earning prizes.
There are 31 challenges that include activities like going on a guided hike, volunteering at a park, attending a park concert or arts program, and visiting a historical museum or nature center. One activity in the Cape Henlopen State Park is to visit the "Formed by Nature and Man" informational sign at the Gordon's Pond area. Parkgoers in Ocean View can check off another visit when they learn about wildlife and park conservation at the "Oasis in a Sea of Development" board. Different activities are available at different park locations.
Participants who complete the program by accomplishing any 25 of the 31 total challenges will qualify for a free 2024 annual park pass for their household as well as other park prizes.
A complete checklist of activities is available on the Delaware State Parks website and can be printed to help those completing activities keep track at home, but to get the official "stamp," all photos and additional required information must be submitted online by Nov. 30. The website states that the participant must be in every submitted photo, though the parks encourage exploring their programs with friends and family.