DELAWARE-- Delaware State Parks are set to break attendance records once again.
According to DNREC, there were 47,250 active annual passes in 2019. In 2021, that number increased to 61,744 -- a 31% increase.
As of April 30 this year, 39,959 individuals had purchased an annual pass within the first two months of sales – surpassing the 39,568 passes purchased by the same date in 2021 despite two fewer months of sales. Park pass sales were delayed due to supply chain issues.
DNREC says visitation to Delaware’s 17 state parks and the Brandywine Zoo has increased by 30 percent in the last five years, from 6.1 million in 2017 to 7.9 million in 2021. Over the last decade, it's up 78 percent.
“The incredible interest our Delaware State Parks have experienced since the start of the pandemic is here to stay. Like never before, the public recognizes the many benefits the nation’s best state parks offer for our health and wellbeing,” said DNREC Secretary M. Shawn Garvin. “I am incredibly proud of how our parks staff continues to meet the challenges that come with increased demand and usage of all our venues and amenities.”
DNREC says some park trail usage is up more than 70 percent--increasing during the pandemic--and boat rentals are up 24 percent at inland parks. DNREC says the state-owned Deerfield and Garrison’s Lake golf courses saw record-breaking numbers of rounds of golf played with an increase of 37 percent.
Visitation to the Delaware State Parks beaches also grew, causing parking lots at Cape Henlopen, Delaware Seashore and Fenwick Island state parks to reach capacity, resulting in 69 lot closures in 2021--16 of them on weekdays, which is uncommon.
Camping and cabin reservations in state parks increased by 30 percent from 2019 to 2021. DNREC says camping and cabin reservations during the off-season started to increase in fall 2020 and continue to trend upward. Camping also draws some of the most active park users who spend both their days and nights on park grounds.
Delaware State Parks also marked its 70th anniversary in 2021 and, for the second time, won the American Academy for Park and Recreation Administration (AAPRA) and National Recreation and Park Association (NRPA) 2021 National Gold Medal Award for Excellence in Park and Recreation Management. This biennial Gold Medal Award has only been given 13 times since its establishment in 1997.
Delaware and Florida are the only state park systems to win the award more than once.
For more on the parks' Strategic Plan including 75,000 tree plantings in state parks, 75 new accessible amenities and $7.5 million in grants and partnership funding, visit DNREC's website.