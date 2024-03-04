BETHANY BEACH, Del.-- Delaware State Parks are hosting an informational meeting about the recreational implications of US Wind's proposal to install power lines from its offshore wind project at 3Rs Beach in Delaware Seashore State Park.
According to a release from DNREC, the projects entitled MarWin and Momentum Wind envision the installation of up to 121 turbines. Last December, Governor John Carney began formal negotiations with US Wind regarding the potential lease of state land at 3Rs Beach to facilitate the transmission of power from these turbines to the regional electrical grid. Key points for the March 12 meeting include:
- The session focuses solely on the potential lease for underground cables at 3Rs Beach, outlining the construction plan and the visible impact on park users post-construction.
- Discussion will not extend to the wind turbines themselves or other components of transmission lines, as those aspects are subject to separate federal and state permitting processes, offering opportunities for future public comment.
- The US Wind Projects are currently undergoing federal permitting procedures, with the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management evaluating feedback from a recent public comment phase on the project's environmental impact. State environmental permits will also be necessary should the projects advance.
"US Wind's proposal for transmission lines in Delaware, coupled with Governor Carney's lease negotiation announcement, has sparked significant public interest," said DNREC Secretary Shawn Garvin. "While formal permitting procedures continue, this public engagement event offers an opportunity to outline the specific impact of this project segment on recreational activities in the park."
Ray Bivens, Director of DNREC's Division of Parks and Recreation, assured that park staff would be available during the 4-hour event to address inquiries. Visitors are encouraged to drop in at any time to peruse the displays and seek clarifications.
"Though the event's focus is narrow, centering on the impact on recreational activities and the parking lot earmarked for construction, we believe visitors will find value in the information presented," Director Bivens remarked.
Attendees can expect to explore informational posters illustrating the existing parking area, anticipated infrastructure, construction impacts, the proposed construction site, and potential restrictions on recreational access during the construction phase. Additionally, details regarding the timeline of future public meetings, relevant web addresses, and instructions for signing up for public notices and press releases will be provided.
The public engagement event will run from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, March 12, at Bethany Beach Town Hall.