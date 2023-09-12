DEWEY BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police has announced a 100th Anniversary Run/Walk, set to take place in Dewey Beach on Saturday, Sept. 23.
According to State Police, pre-registration is open until Sept. 21, which can be done at www.Races2Run.com. Online registration in $30, while day-of-race registration is $35.
They say the run begins at the Starboard at 9 a.m.
At the race you'll be able to get a T-shirt, and attend the post-race party, which includes, alcohol, chicken wings, an award ceremony, and more.