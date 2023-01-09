DELAWARE - Delaware State Police, along with the Office of Highway Safety (OHS) and Delaware Department of Transportation (DelDOT), is initiating "Operation Braking Point." The departments said it's a zero-tolerance high-visibility campaign enforcement in response to the alarming increase of deadly traffic accidents on Delaware roadways in 2022.
According to DSP, this campaign will run from January 9th, 2023, through January 23rd, 2023.
The agency said this short-term high-visibility enforcement would take place along I -95, I-495, and SR 1, where 27 deadly traffic accidents occurred last year. Agency officials said of those deadly accidents, 37% were speed-related. DSP said speeding contributed to one-third of all fatal traffic crashes in 2022.
DelDOT said it would provide public education with variable/overhead message boards. State Officials said this campaign would also carry directly into the kick-off of the seatbelt and distracted driving campaign.
According to DSP, agencies will enforce all moving violations on Delaware roadways statewide for this campaign.
The agencies say they are all collectively dedicated to this mission of highway safety and will help reduce the number of crashes on our roadways.