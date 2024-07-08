LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police have arrested 31-year-old William Rodenbaugh of Lewes, on charges of felony theft and attempted theft from cars in the Angola area.
The investigation began on June 11, when troopers started looking into reports of theft and attempted theft from cars in the neighborhoods of Angola Beach and Estates, Bayridge Crossing and The Cove.
Between June 11 and June 14, DSP said a suspect allegedly entered several cars and stole money. The suspect also trespassed on multiple properties within these neighborhoods. Detectives identified William Rodenbaugh as the suspect and issued a warrant for his arrest after further investigation.
On July 5, detectives arrested Rodenbaugh. He was taken to Troop 4, charged with the following crimes, and arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 2:
- Attempt to Commit Theft under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Theft under $1,500 Where the Victim is Over 62 (Felony)
- Attempt to Commit Theft under $1,500
- Criminal Trespass 3rd Degree – 4 counts
Rodenbaugh was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond but was subsequently committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on an existing capias warrant.
The Delaware State Police Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate these incidents. Detectives are asking anyone with information about these cases or who may have been a victim to contact Detective K. Perry at (302) 752-3800.