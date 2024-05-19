Delaware State Police arrest man for stealing Tesla Cybertruck

LINCOLN, Del. - Delaware State Police arrested 41-year-old Corey Cohee of Milford, Delaware, for stealing a Tesla Cybertruck from a home in Lincoln.
On May 18, at approximately 8:10 a.m., troopers responded to a home on Brick Granary Road in Lincoln for a report of a stolen vehicle. Upon arriving, troopers learned the victim’s 2024 silver Tesla Cybertruck with temporary New Jersey registration was stolen from his property by an unknown suspect. Troopers responded to the area where the victim’s Tesla was tracking and located the occupied truck on a dirt path off Pinecone Drive. However, before troopers could approach the truck, it fled toward Pinecone Drive. The Tesla disregarded all police signals and did not stop as it continued traveling on Pinecone Drive toward Brick Granary Road. After a brief pursuit, the Tesla came to a stop on Brick Granary Road, and the driver, identified as Corey Cohee, was taken into custody without incident.
Cohee was taken to Troop 7, where he was charged with the following crimes, arraigned by Justice of the Peace Court 3, and committed to Sussex Correctional Institution on a $4,002 secured bond:
- Theft of a Motor Vehicle (Felony)
- Disregarding a Police Officer Signal (Felony)
- Criminal Trespass
- Failure to Have License in Possession