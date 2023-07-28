Delaware State Police arrest shoplifter who reportedly stole 37 pairs of Nike shoes

REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - On July 27, 22-year-old Maicol Matias-Pena was handed over to Delaware State Police after being taken into custody by New Jersey State Police as a suspect in a shoplifting incident.
Back in late may, troopers responded to a shoplifting call at the Nike Factory in Rehoboth Beach. It was reported that two men walked out of the store with 28 pairs of shoes they hid in shopping bags.
On June 29th, the same suspects returned to the Nike outlet and stole nine more pairs of sneakers.
In total, the suspects stole 37 pairs of shoes, worth about $4,000 dollars.
Troopers identified Maicol Matias-Pena, a New Jersey native, as one of the suspects, and he was charged with shoplifting over $1,500 (felony), shoplifting under $1,500, and organized retail crime. Matias-Pena was released on a $2,000 unsecured bond.