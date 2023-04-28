Delaware State Police Celebrate 100 Years of Service

DELAWARE- The Delaware State Police are continuing their 100th Anniversary Celebration with a Centennial Tribute at Legislative Hall.
The ceremony will occur on April 28, 2023, at 11:00 a.m. at 411 Legislative Avenue in Dover. There will be elected officials in attendance who will speak and help commemorate the DSP’s 100 years of service to our citizens and visitors. This event will occur rain or shine.
In the case of inclement weather, the event will be held indoors at Legislative Hall.
The event is one of several held across the state to commemorate the 100th anniversary of DSP. While the agency has existed for over 100 years, it was not until 1923 that it became a full-service police agency.