2023 marks the 100th anniversary of the Delaware State Police as a full-service police agency.
The State Highway Commission was created in 1917 and was followed two years later by a statewide policing force, the State Highway Police, that focused on Delaware's growing roadway infrastructure. State Police today say that the four officers originally assigned to the highway patrol worked year-round on motorcycles and were known as the "Four Horsemen." On April 28, 1923, the General Assembly passed legislation that led to the creation of a state police force under the authority of the State Highway Commission.
This new force, initially focused on cars speeding at 35 miles per hour and "bands of troublemakers and bootleggers," expanded in its early years to the full-service agency it is today. Traffic safety remained a top priority, but the agency became focused on thefts as well when the Great Depression caused an increase in criminal activity.
Dogs joined as security for stations in 1925 and the first patrol vehicles were purchased in 1935, with radios to come the following year. A civilian workforce was established by 1938 to manage administrative duties so officers could spend more time on patrol. The following decades saw expansions like Camp Barnes, a summer youth camp in Sussex County that continues today to help develop leadership skills in youth and form a trust in law enforcement professionals, and the acquisition of state police aircraft in the 1960s. The agency took steps towards breaking barriers by hiring its first black trooper in 1969 and female trooper in 1976. State Police say that today, the composition of both the civilian and sworn ranks contains women and men from nearly all ethnic, religious, and cultural backgrounds, and that they continue to strive towards hiring a diverse and increasingly capable workforce.
Three public events will take place this year to commemorate this milestone, starting with a 100th anniversary tribute at Legislative Hall in Dover on Friday, April 28. On June 17, a car show and community showcase will be held at the headquarters complex in Dover, and on September 23, Dewey Beach will host a 5K.
Additionally, retro patrol vehicles will be deployed throughout the year as well as modern-day cars with historical markings to pay respect to former troopers who helped to establish the foundation upon which current officers continue to build.
Delaware State Police say they are excited to celebrate their first 100 years of service to the First State and are even more excited to see what the future has in store.
