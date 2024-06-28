Delaware State Police (DSP) is attempting to increase its Aviation Section ranks with more women. An application process for an upcoming seven-week DSP seminar is underway.
It is will take place at the Delaware State Police Hangar in Middletown beginning August 15.
Participants will meet every Thursday and learn about the variety of areas in the State Police. They will see the role the Aviation Section plays. A focus will be the contributions of pioneering women in aviation and law enforcement, featuring presentations from several speakers.
The application deadline is July 26th, 2024.