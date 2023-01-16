Delaware State Police, DelDOT, OHS Launched 'Operation Braking Point' Campaign

SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- Delaware State Police, the Office of Highway Safety , and DelDOT have launched "Operation: Braking Point"- a mission to catch speeders along Route One, I-95 and I-495.
2022 marked one of the deadliest years for traffic deaths in Delaware. 37% of traffic deaths were caused by speeding.
"We are deploying troopers on these three main roadways, and they are looking for speeders throughout all hours of the day, every day, in that block of time," said Sr. Cpl. Leonard Demalto with Delaware State Police. "We are taking a zero tolerance approach. So if you're speeding, and you are stopped by a trooper, you can expect to receive a citation."
Demalto said that since the campaign began on January 9th, more people have been pulled over on these roads. DelDot has put signs with "slow down" messages along the roadways.
The speeding problem is one State Police are passionate about.
"One of our core missions is to enforce and ensure highway safety," said Demalto. "It's been that way since Delaware State Police was founded in 1923. And we continue that mission today."
DSP says the driving safety campaign will carry right into State Police's planned seatbelt safety and distracted driving campaigns.