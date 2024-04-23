BETHANY BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating a car crash that occurred near Bethany Beach on Friday night, leaving one person dead.
On April 19, at about 6:58 p.m., a Ford F-350 pick-up truck, pulling a trailer, was driving southbound in the right lane on Coastal Highway south of Dune Road. At the same time a Jaguar was driving southbound on Coastal Highway, behind the truck. The driver of the Jaguar lost control causing him to hit the trailer being pulled by the truck. Why the driver lost control is still under investigation, according to DSP. As a result, the trailer disconnected from the truck and overturned.
The driver of the truck, a 61-year-old man, and passenger, a 59-year-old woman, both of Drums, Pennsylvania were not injured. The driver of the Jaguar, an 87-year-old-man from Rehoboth Beach was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. On April 21, the driver died from injuries he got in the crash.
The Delaware State Police Troop 7 Collision Reconstruction Unit continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking anyone who witnessed this crash or might have more information to contact Senior Corporal R. Albert by calling (302) 703-3266.