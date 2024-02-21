MILLSBORO, Del. — The Delaware State Police are currently investigating a serious industrial accident that took place yesterday in Millsboro.
According to authorities, on February 20, 2024, at approximately 3:49 p.m., troopers were dispatched to WWC III Trucking, situated at 34564 Pear Tree Road in Millsboro, in response to reports of an industrial accident. Prior to the arrival of law enforcement, a 55-year-old male victim had already been rushed to a nearby hospital with severe injuries.
Upon further investigation, police say it was determined that the victim had been utilizing a torch to cut the top off a barrel that had previously contained a flammable liquid. Tragically, the vapors within the barrel ignited, resulting in an explosion that caused serious harm to the victim.
The incident remains under thorough investigation by detectives from the Delaware State Police. Further details regarding the circumstances surrounding the accident have not been disclosed at this time.
Updates on the investigation will be provided as they become available.