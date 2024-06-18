SYMRNA, Del. - Delaware State Police are investigating a road rage incident in the Smyrna area on Saturday, June 15.
On Saturday, at approximately 10:21 p.m., a woman from Chester, Pennsylvania was traveling northbound on Route one in the right lane. A white SUV drifted into her lane and the victim honked her horn in an attempt to stop a collision. The woman continued to drive and the unknown driver of the SUV began tailgating the woman and shouting obscenities from the window, said DSP.
As the cars headed northbound, the suspect pulled onto the right shoulder allowing the victim to pass. The suspect then re-entered the right lane and fired shots at the victim before speeding off near Exit 119. No injuries were reported in this incident.
Delaware State Police Troop 2 Criminal Investigations Unit is continuing its investigation. The Troop urges anyone who witnessed the incident or has relevant information regarding the incident to contact Detective Patterson at (302) 365-8404.