drowning
News Edit

LEWES, Del. -  Delaware State Police are currently investigating a drowning incident from Monday, June 17.

On June 17, 2024, at approximately 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the beach at Camp Arrowhead Road.

The victim was a 57-year-old man from East Prospect, Pennsylvania who swam from shore to check crab pots. A passerby in a boat saw the distressed man, jumped in the water and swam him to shore. At shore, the rescue crews began life-saving efforts however he was pronounced dead at the scene.

DSP detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you