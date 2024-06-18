LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are currently investigating a drowning incident from Monday, June 17.
On June 17, 2024, at approximately 6:11 p.m., troopers responded to the beach at Camp Arrowhead Road.
The victim was a 57-year-old man from East Prospect, Pennsylvania who swam from shore to check crab pots. A passerby in a boat saw the distressed man, jumped in the water and swam him to shore. At shore, the rescue crews began life-saving efforts however he was pronounced dead at the scene.
DSP detectives are continuing their investigation into the incident.