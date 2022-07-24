REHOBOTH BEACH, Del.- Delaware State Police are investigating an accident that happened on Coastal Highway Sunday evening. The accident involved a car and a person on a scooter.
It happened around 6 p.m. near Church Street.
Police say the person on the scooter was flown to Christiana Hospital. There is no word yet on the status of their injuries.
That area of Coastal Highway was closed for about two hours. It opened back up around 8 p.m. Sunday evening.
Delaware State Police will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.