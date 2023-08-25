LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police says it is investigating after a crash that took place on Route 1 in Lewes Friday afternoon.

According to troopers, the crash happened just after 3 p.m. and involved two cars in front of the Lewes Home Depot. One was the Honda Accord driven by a 20-year-old Gwynedd Valley, PA woman, they say, while the other car was a Volkswagen Passat driven by a 24-year-old Dagsboro woman. 

Police are reporting injuries, but their extent are not clear yet. 

Police say the road was closed for about an hour after the crash.

