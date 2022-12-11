LEWES, Del. -
Delaware State Police are investigating a deadly car crash that happened in Lewes yesterday afternoon (Saturday, December 10th).
According to police, on Saturday around 3:38 P.M., a Subaru Outback traveling eastbound on Minos Conaway Road was approaching a sharp curve in the roadway. Police say a Lexus RX, traveling westbound on Minos Conaway Road, was approaching the same curve in the roadway.
According to police, the Subaru failed to negotiate the curve and entered the westbound lane of travel, which caused the Subaru to crash into the Lexus nearly head-on.
Police say the driver of the Subaru, a 75-year-old man from Lewes, the front passenger, a 104-year-old woman from Lewes, and the rear passenger, a 73-year-old woman from Lewes, were all wearing their seatbelts during the time of the crash. Police say every person traveling in the Subaru was transported to an area hospital for serious injuries.
According to police, the rear passenger of the Subaru died from her injuries while being treated at the hospital. Police say they are still working to identify her.
Police say the driver of the Lexus, a 69-year-old man from Lewes, and the front passenger, a 68-year-old woman from Lewes, were also wearing their seatbelts during the crash. Both were transported to an area hospital for serious injuries.
Police say the roadway was closed for approximately three and a half hours while the scene was being investigated, and afterwards the roadway was cleared.