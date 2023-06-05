MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are investigating a shooting that took place at the Paradise Grill in Long Neck Friday evening.
According to police, around 11 p.m. troopers were sent to the restaurant on Bay Road for a report of shots fired. When they got there, they say they found several men were fighting with another man inside the bar. The bouncer escorted the group of men outside, say police, but the group went back inside to try to fight the man again.
They say the man then left the bar drove away with two women. As they left the parking lot, the group followed them. Police say they began firing gunshots at the car, but the car kept driving and did not stop. Everyone involved left the area.
Police found several bullet casings in the surrounding area. They say no injuries were reported, and no suspects or victims have been identified. They also say surveillance video and images are not yet available.
Delaware State Police's Troop 7 is still investigating the shooting. Investigators are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Trooper First Class J. Martinez by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.