DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police is investigating the death of 72-year-old Denise Wood as a murder.
Police say they were sent to her home on Case Ridge Road in Wolf Creek in Dover after Wood was found dead in her bedroom.
Due to circumstances surrounding Wood's death, State Police says their homicide unit has taken up the investigation.
Police have yet to identify a suspect.
The Homicide Unit is still actively investigating this murder. Detectives are asking for anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective B. McDerby by calling 302-741-2821. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.