LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police says it is investigating shots fired in Angola by the Bay Sunday night.
According to police, troopers were sent to Oak Street East for reported criminal mischief at around 11 p.m. that night. When they arrived, they found a home's front door that had been shot.
Troopers say nobody was inside the home at the time, and nobody was injured at the time of the shots.
Police say there is no suspect description at this time.
Delaware State Police says the Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit continues to investigate the shots fired. Detectives are asking anyone with information regarding this case to contact Detective K. Wideman by calling 302- 752-3832. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.