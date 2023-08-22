LAUREL, Del. - Delaware State Police says that it is investigating a shooting that took place in Laurel late Saturday night.
Police say that they were sent to Shiloh Church Road at around 11 p.m. on August 19 after reports of gunshots. When they arrived, police say they discovered that the car parked in the driveway had been hit twice.
According to police, the home had four adults and a child inside it. They say there is no suspect description at this time.
Troop 4 Criminal Investigations Unit is currently investigating the incident. They are requesting anyone who has information about this case to contact Detective K. Perry by calling 302-752-3800. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.