DELAWARE- The Delaware State Police has announced the establishment of a new Highway Safety Unit, aimed at enhancing roadway safety through proactive enforcement and public education. The department says this initiative is a collaboration between the Delaware Department of Safety and Homeland Security, the Delaware State Police, and the Delaware Department of Transportation. Secretary of Safety and Homeland Security Nathaniel McQueen, Jr., says the unit will work to reduce crashes by being active on highways.
Secretary of Transportation Nicole Majeski highlighted the issue of unsafe driving on Delaware’s roads, particularly highways, and discussed recent safety legislation and the Be DelAWARE safety campaign. According to the Delaware State Police, the unit, consisting of an eleven-person team, will focus on high-intensity roadways such as Interstates 95, 495, 295, and State Route 1, among others. Police say the roadways were chosen based on crash data and aggressive driving complaints.