DOVER, Del. - Delaware State Police Superintendent, Colonel Melissa A. Zebley, announced Thursday the Delaware State Police launched a customized and confidential wellness app called the “DSP Wellness App”.
The “DSP Wellness App” is designed to help with mental health support and overall well-being for our civilian and sworn employees, employees families, and our retirees.
”We all realized that mental and physical wellness is critical to a professional and successful police agency,” Colonel Zebley stated. Troopers and civilian personnel are exposed to traumatic incidents at much higher rates than the general population making them more susceptible to mental health issues. This app offers confidential access to the employee assistance program, therapists, chaplain support, as well as resources and self-assessments for those individuals dealing with issues such as alcoholism, depression, emotional health, family support, finances, fitness, sleep optimization, and stress management.
These expanded resources on over 60 topics provide employee counseling services and 24/7 mental health care along with other mental and physical wellness tools.
The Delaware State Police remain committed to the overall wellness of all of our employees, both sworn and civilian and are excited to provide the “DSP Wellness App” as another tool available at their disposal.