REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police is looking for three people suspect of stealing over $1,300 worth of merchandise from the Nike outlet in Rehoboth Beach.
They say the trio drove away in a beige BMW SUV, heading south on Route 1.
If anyone recognizes any of them, they are asked to contact Trooper First Class G. Horton at Troop 7 at 302-644-5020. They can also send Delaware State Police via a private Facebook message or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.
Their photos are viewable above.