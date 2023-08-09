LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are looking for the driver of a car who left the scene of a crash Wednesday morning.
According to police, two people were injured in the crash. A large dent can be seen on the passenger side of the car.
Anyone who knows the whereabouts of the car or its driver is asked to contact Master Corporal W. Ingram at 302-703-3309. You can also send Delaware State Police a private Facebook message or reach out to Delaware Crime Stoppers. Tipsters can remain anonymous.