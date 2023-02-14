REHOBOTH BEACH, Del. - Delaware State Police are looking for a driver who they say ran away after crashing a stolen car in Rehoboth Beach late Monday night.
Troopers say they tried to pull over a tan 2008 Chevy Malibu on Route One south of Dartmouth Drive around 11 p.m. Monday evening, as a computer check showed that the car had been stolen out of the Milford Police Department earlier that day.
The Malibu did not pull over, say police, instead speeding into the parking lot for the Rehoboth Beach Hampton Inn, and crashing in to an unoccupied parked car. They say the three people inside tried to run away, and though a police helicopter was able to find the two passengers hiding in a neighborhood yard, the driver has yet to be found.
Police identified both arrested as 17-year-old boys from Ellendale, and took both to Troop 7 and charged them with resisting arrest. After getting arraigned, troopers say one teen was returned to his legal guardian, while the other was committed to Stevenson House Detention Center on $1,000 secured bond.
Troopers are asking anyone who can identify this suspect to contact Corporal K. Koff by calling 302-703-3347. Information may also be provided by sending a private Facebook message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.