LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police are seeking the public’s assistance with attempting to identify two suspects who shoplifted from the Lowe’s in Lewes on Monday evening.
On May 16, 2022, at approximately 8:28 p.m., an unknown white male subject and an unknown white female subject entered the Lowe’s located at 20364 Plantation Road and removed a large amount of merchandise from the store without rendering payment for the items. The suspects then entered a black Chevrolet Cruze in the parking lot and were last seen departing from the area towards Plantation Road. No vehicle registration information is available, and their destination is unknown.
The white male suspect is described as approximately 5’11” tall, weighing approximately 235 pounds, with a larger build. He is missing the lower portion of his right arm. The white female suspect is described as approximately 5’10” tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with black hair and an average build. It is believed that both suspects may be involved in similar shoplifting incidents throughout the state.
Delaware State Police Troop 7 continues to investigate this incident. Troopers are asking that anyone who can identify these suspects to please contact Trooper H. LeCates by calling 302-644-5020. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police, by contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333, or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com.