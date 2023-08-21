Hockensmith

Hockensmith, picture courtesy Delaware State Police

FELTON, Del. - Delaware State Police says they are searching for 36-year-old Felton man.

Police say Todd Hockensmith has three active felony warrants for his arrest. These warrants are for offenses that include theft, burglary, and a police pursuit.

If anyone knows where Hockensmith or know anything about his whereabouts, they are asked call Sergeant T. Powell at 302-752-3814. They can also send Delaware State Police a private Facebook message, or submit a tip to Delaware Crime Stoppers.

Police say tipsters can remain anonymous. 

