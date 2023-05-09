LEWES, Del. - Delaware State Police say they are searching for a woman that has allegedly been pepper spraying, shouting at, and spitting on cyclists on the Georgetown-Lewes Trail behind Minos Conaway Road.
Police say this has happened several times.
They describe the woman as in her mid-20's, around 5'04" tall, weighing approximately 150 pounds, with brown hair. They also say these events tend to take place as she is walking her dog.
Police are asking anyone who has encounter the woman or has information about who she is to call Corporal B. Triantos at Troop 7 at 302-703-3362. They can also contact Delaware Crime Stoppers or send state police a private Facebook message directly. Tipsters can remain anonymous.