MILLSBORO, Del. - Delaware State Police is asking for the public's help in finding 22-year-old Michael Robinson from Millsboro, as he currently has four active warrants for his arrest.
Police say two of these are felony warrants, with one coming from an event in November and another from an event in December.
Troopers describe Robinson as a black male, approximately 6’01” tall, weighing approximately 185 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. They believe Robinson to be homeless and his current whereabouts are unknown, but they say he frequents the Laurel, Bridgeville, and Millsboro areas of Sussex County.
Due to the nature of the cases and in consideration of the victims, State Police say that no additional details will be released about the incidents that occurred in November and December.
They say attempts to locate Robinson have been unsuccessful. Troopers are asking anyone who may know of Michael Robinson’s whereabouts to contact Trooper E. Eschbach by calling 302-337-1090. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-847-3333.