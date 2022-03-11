Sussex County, De- Following Wednesday's announcement of a massive drug seizure operation, Delaware State Police say they are seeking the leader and other six other people wanted in connection to a large-scale drug trafficking organization.
In November 2020, Delaware State Police began an investigation named “Operation Dawg House.” It focused on the "George Johnson Drug Trafficking Organization," where the 40 year old Johnson of Bridgeville, was said to be the head. State Police say Johnson’s organization was targeted due to the increase of heroin overdoses and possession of heroin cases occurring in Sussex County, DE, and Worcester County, Md.
In Delaware, 16 overdose cases were reported, with four being fatal. Additionally, two overdose deaths occurred in Worcester and Wicomico County, MD. The year-long investigation involved local and state agencies in Delaware, Maryland and Pennsylvania working together to combat the heroin and opioid drug distribution. During the investigation, numerous members of Johnson’s organization were identified, and a hierarchy of distribution was established.
In total, 55 people were indicted or arrested on street warrants. Currently, 46 suspects have been arrested on 286 felony charges and 38 misdemeanor charges. Additionally, two are in custody in Maryland pending extradition on seven felony charges, and seven individuals are currently wanted, including George Johnson.
As a result of the investigation, Delaware State Police seized the largest amount of pre-packaged heroin in Delaware Law Enforcement history.
Additionally, the following items were seized during the investigation:
- 330,605 bags Heroin (2,543 logs / 2,314.235 grams / 2.314 Kilos)
- The main seizure was 2,500 logs of heroin
- Street value of approximately $1,653,025.00
- 20 Heroin/Fentanyl mixture caplets
- 5.82 Grams of Crack Cocaine / Cocaine
- 771.06 Grams Marijuana
- 10 Ecstasy doses
- 3 Firearms and Ammo (3 Handguns – 1 stolen with removed SN)
- $65,000.00 US Currency
- Drug Paraphernalia/Cell Phones/Documents
- 3 Motor Vehicles Seized – Valued at over $50,000.00
In addition to Johnson, State Police are looking for 35 year old Allen White of Georgetown, 27 year old Andre Washington of Seaford, 59 year old Kevin Ricketts of Seaford, 21 year old Semeion Reed of Georgetown, 35 year old Courtney Cahall of Delmar, and 34 year old Brian Bell of Ocean View.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the wanted individuals is asked to contact Delaware State Police Troop 4 by calling 302-856-5850. Information may also be provided by sending a Private Facebook Message to the Delaware State Police or contacting Delaware Crime Stoppers at 1-800-TIP-3333 or via the internet at www.delawarecrimestoppers.com