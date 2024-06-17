DOVER, Del. – Delaware State Police are requesting assistance from the public following a shooting that occurred on the evening of June 16.
At approximately 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, troopers responded to a reported shooting on Palmer Road. Upon arrival, DSP said they discovered a 36-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his thigh. Troopers provided medical aid before the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
DSP said the preliminary investigation indicates that the victim was walking on Palmer Road when an unknown suspect fired at him from an unknown location. Authorities are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting or has relevant information to contact Detective M. Keane at (302) 698-8442.