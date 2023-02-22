DELAWARE - The Delaware State Police and the American Legion are sponsoring the 50th Annual Trooper Youth Week from Monday, June 19 to Friday, June 23. The 50th Annual Trooper Youth Week comes in the same calendar year as the division celebrates 100 years of service to the citizens of the First State.
Trooper Youth Week is a week-long live-in academy program designed to give high school students who are sincerely interested in law enforcement an opportunity to experience the rigors of training that police officers receive at the Dover State Police Academy. According to coordinators the program is both mentally and physically challenging.
The students are selected from a competitive pool and are required to participate in daily physical training as well as a variety of law enforcement-related classroom instruction. Daily physical training will include outdoor running, push-ups, and sit-ups, among other exercises. The program is facilitated by uniformed troopers assigned to the Dover State Police Training Academy and school resource officers from across the state.
High school seniors, juniors, and sophomores are all encouraged to apply. Applications can be downloaded directly from our Trooper Youth Week website or by contacting a school resource officer at their respective school. There is no cost to the student to attend this training.
The deadline for turning in the application is 4 p.m. on Friday, May 19.
Any questions can be directed via e-mail to dsptyw@delaware.gov or by calling 302-672-5457.