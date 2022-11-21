Delaware State Police Working With Elderly To Protect Them From Scams

GEORGETOWN, Del.- While the holidays are a big time for shoppers, they are also a big time for scammers.
According to Delaware State Police, the elderly are more susceptible to scams.
This is why the Delaware state police and The Sussex County Council Advisory Committee On Aging And Adults With Physical Disabilities partnered to arm older Delawareans with the knowledge they need to protect themselves from scammers.
According to State Police, scams have greatly risen since 2020 because of COVID-19, and the elderly are disproportionately impacted.
"Seniors were home, they were in the house a lot, they were on the internet quite a bit," said Cpl. Lewis Briggs "Therefore the phone calls, the internet scams were more prevalent, and they were more apt to fall for that."
DSP says the best way to identify a potential scam is if the scammer asks for gift cards or bank account information.
If you receive any suspicious phone calls or emails, you are asked to contact state police .