DOVER, Del., - Delaware is home to four different sea turtle species, three of which are endangered. The Delaware state sea turtle project-- sponsored by senator Stephanie Hansen--aims to raise awareness about these endangered Delawareans.
Partnering with state agencies, and organizations like the daughters of the American revolution and the MERR institute-- the Delaware sea turtle project includes curriculum, contests, and eventually-- an official Delaware state sea turtle.
Senator Hansen says that, while “the focus is sea turtles… you're also learning about their habitat in Delaware their lifecycle, our impact on them in Delaware, you know, how environmentalism and how to be a good environmental steward."
The MERR Institute provided all the educational components for the sea turtle project-- available online at https://www.merrinstitute.org/deseaturtle.
Rob Rector with the MERR Institute created the website and says, "Within the site, students can research, teachers have resources as well to make lesson plans for their students, there's a number of areas where they can really kind of delve into it from any grade level."
Students K-12 can get involved through an art submission contest in which they can draw their favorite of the four sea turtles. High schoolers can also participate in an essay contest
The four turtles seen in our waters are leatherbacks, loggerheads, kemp's ridleys, and green sea turtles. From May first until May 15th, any student can vote online for which sea turtle will become the turtle-- through senator Hansen's future legislation.
Executive Director of the MERR Institute, Suzanne Thurman adds that “The students who do vote on the sea turtle should be really proud of their participation and input that will be something that stays on presumably for decades to come”
Learning-- protecting--and promoting these beautiful creatures--in the first state, permanently.
