SUSSEX COUNTY, Del.- With very few exceptions, House Bill 451 changed the legal age for a Delawarean to buy, own, possess, or control a firearm from 18 to 21.
Delaware State Sportsmen's Association President Jeff Hague says that is wrong.
"We feel that it discriminates and basically excludes an entire class of people from their right to keep and bear arms," Hague said.
Hague is fronting a lawsuit against this bill.
But Executive Director of the Delaware Coalition Against Gun Violence Traci Murphy says raising the age to buy a gun is all about safety.
"Six of the nine deadliest mass shootings in the United States since 2018 were committed by people 21 or younger," Murphy said. "And we know that suicides among this age group are on the rise. This law is designed to protect them."
As part of that gun law package, high capacity magazines were made illegal in Delaware. In two weeks, there will be buyback events statewide where Delawareans can exchange those magazines for money.
Hague and the Sportsmen's Association have also filed lawsuits against the high capacity magazine ban and Delaware's ban on assault weapons.
There could be an injunction filed which could push back those buy back events as these high profile cases play out in court.