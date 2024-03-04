DOVER, Del. — In a significant move for Delaware's political landscape, State Treasurer Colleen Davis announced her endorsement of Senator Sarah McBride for the state's open congressional seat. This announcement came less than a week after Davis ended her own campaign for the same position.
Surrounded by state leaders, campaign endorsers, and volunteers, Davis expressed her support for McBride, making her the fourth Delaware statewide elected official to do so, following endorsements from Attorney General Kathy Jennings, Insurance Commissioner Trinidad Navarro, and State Auditor Lydia York.
Davis emphasized the need for Democratic unity behind a candidate capable of making immediate impacts in Congress and addressing the needs of working families in Delaware. "I’m confident that candidate is my friend, Sarah McBride. Sarah will fight for Delawareans with every bone in her body and, just as she’s done in Dover, she will bring people together to make government work better for all of us."
McBride, touched by the endorsement, highlighted Davis's service and friendship. "Colleen is a remarkable public servant who serves our state of neighbors with courage and compassion every day as our Treasurer," McBride said. She recalled their collaborative efforts on the Healthy Delaware Families Act, which introduced paid family and medical leave in the state, underscoring Davis's importance as a partner in both past and future endeavors.
The endorsement adds to a growing list of supporters for McBride, who has already received backing from over twenty Delaware elected officials, various community organizers, labor unions, and national advocacy organizations. This widespread support underscores her near-unanimous approval within the Democratic caucus and among various U.S. House Representative caucuses.
McBride's campaign has also garnered support from numerous organizations, including UFCW Local 27, AFSCME Council 81, Teamsters Local 326, and many others, highlighting her broad appeal across different sectors and communities.