DINWIDDIE COUNTY, Va. - According to Virginia State Police, all ten passengers and the driver of a Delaware State University bus that crashed Thursday morning were transported to area hospitals for treatment of injuries sustained in the crash.
The bus was traveling south on I-85 when it ran off the right edge of the road around 11:15 a.m. Police say the driver overcorrected, causing the bus to overturn into the left lane at the 42-mile marker.
The driver, 63-year-old Lloyd Archer, was charged with reckless driving.
Two passengers, 20-year-old Alyssa Breidegam and 19-year-old Cierra Brown, were flown to Chippenham Medical Center for treatment of serious though non-life-threatening injuries. The rest of the passengers were also transported for serious, non-life-threatening injuries to Southside Regional Medical Center and Virginia Commonwealth University Medical Center.
Southbound I-85 was closed to through traffic for a portion of Thursday afternoon. No other vehicles were involved in the crash.