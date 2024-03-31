DOVER, Del. – Delaware State University (DSU) aviation students now have an exciting career avenue thanks to a newly established partnership between the university and Endeavor Air. The agreement, recently finalized, paves the way for DSU's Department of Aviation students to embark on a journey toward becoming aviators for the airline industry.
Under the terms of the agreement, DSU becomes a partner institution in Endeavor Air's STEP (Students To Endeavor Pilots) Program. This initiative offers DSU's Aviation/Professional Pilot graduates a direct pathway to securing a First Officer position in the cockpit of an Endeavor Air aircraft.
“This partnership [Endeavor] is yet another jewel in the crown of the Aviation Program at DSU,” said Capt. William Charlton, Director of the DSU Aviation Program. “Though the focus today was on the pilots, Endeavor will capitalize on this partnership to recruit talent above and below the wing, as well as in various other career destinations at their company.”
As part of the partnership, DSU professional pilot students can enroll in the STEP Program while completing their undergraduate aviation requirements at Delaware State University. Upon reaching the required number of flight hours, students and graduates will be granted priority interviews with Endeavor, conducted on-site at DSU.
DSU has a similar partnership with Aviate, a United Airlines affiliate.
Endeavor Air, operating 124 regional jets with 700 daily flights to over 100 cities across the U.S. and North America, provides a promising start to the aviation careers of DSU graduates. Notably, as a wholly owned subsidiary of Delta Air Lines, Endeavor offers a unique advantage. Pilots who begin their careers with Endeavor have the potential to transition to Delta Air Lines, as Endeavor is the only airline with a contractually guaranteed career pathway to Delta for its pilots.
Delaware State University joins a select group of 23 university partners in Endeavor Air's STEP Program, solidifying its position as a leading institution in aviation education. With this collaboration, DSU students are poised to soar to new heights in the aviation industry, guided by a clear pathway to fulfilling careers as airline pilots.