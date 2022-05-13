DELAWARE- Body camera video from one deputy shows many details about the traffic stop turned search.
Delaware State University President Dr. Tony Allen says the video makes the university's case stronger as it pursues a federal lawsuit. But it may not stop at just one complaint.
"We're also looking to create more avenues if they so choose to file their own suits on this matter," Dr. Allen said. "We believe the complaint will help connect in that regard because it relates to evidentiary findings that we have already introduced."
He also says that while there was no worry for safety and privacy of teams traveling before this, there will be going forward.
"No student, no staff, no coach should have to worry about inappropriate stops and searches as they are traveling," Dr. Allen said. "So we will be sure that we continue to think through everything we can possibly do and continue to do moving forward to guarantee their safety."
Four deputies responded to the traffic stop that day. There was a Freedom of Information Act request submitted by DSU to receive the other three body camera videos. That request has expired with no response. It will be submitted again.
Dr. Allen says that his conversation with Sheriff William Bowman was cordial but there is still a lot of disagreement.
"The impasse is apparent," Dr. Allen said. "We believe the stop and search raises serious constitutional and civil rights issues. He disagrees. It is worth noting here that he ordered the release of body camera footage from one of the four officers involved in the incident, which he believes exonerates his department."
Dr. Allen says that he met with the lacrosse team Friday morning. He says he's been checking in on the players' wellbeing often since the encounter last month. Counseling remains available to them.
Dr. Allen says the federal lawsuit will be filed next week.